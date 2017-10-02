© SK Hynix

SK Hynix expands its R&D operations

SK Hynix has announced that it will build a new research and development centre, investing more than KRW 200 billion (about EUR 148.8 million) in order to maximise its semiconductor technology capacity.

The new R&D centre, which SK Hynix will start building in Icheon in October, will focus on the company’s NAND venture – which is currently spread out at various buildings across the Icheon campus, the company states in a press release.



When completed in September 2019, the new 15 floor building will accommodate more than 4’000 researchers. The centre will house the company’s R&D activities in the region in one space and serve as an integrated research and development hub adjacent to the SUPEX Center and R3 building, where the company’s DRAM developers are located.



In addition, SK Hynix plans to recruit more than 1’000 new employees this year to further strengthen its technology capabilities.