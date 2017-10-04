IC with integrated diagnostics monitors meter health

© ADI

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) introduced the first metering IC that includes mSure® diagnostics technology enabling direct and noninvasive monitoring of electric meter accuracy and faults in real-time.

mSure enabled meters, combined with a cloud analytics service, provide utility companies with real-time data and actionable insights to protect revenue from tampering, manage field resources more effectively, cut equipment cost, and improve customer service. Unlike other diagnostic methods, mSure is built into the meter and relies on a direct measurement making it precise, meter-specific, noninvasive, and always on.Data generated using an mSure-enabled meter gets passed on to an analytics service that processes the data, and allows utilities to run reports on their entire meter population at desired intervals and make informed decisions or take appropriate actions. The Analog Devices’ Edge-to-Cloud Meter Analytics solution provides actionable insights on meter accuracy over lifetime, meter malfunction, and advanced tamper detection. Using data driven decisions, utilities can improve business and realize greater return-on-investment:The mSure-enabled solution is designed to be highly scalable for big and small deployments; easily customizable to the individual utilities meter configurations, communication standards, and data processing services; and compatible with existing meter data management (MDM) systems.Analog Devices is partnering with leading utilities and meter manufacturers interested in enabling next-generation electricity meters and integrating cloud analytics services. For more information, visit http://www.analog.com/en/search.html?q=msure