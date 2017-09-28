© Cree

Gregg Lowe to head Cree as new CEO

Cree, Inc. has appointed former Freescale CEO, Gregg Lowe ,as president and chief executive officer and to the board of directors of Cree, effective September 27.

Mr. Lowe succeeds Chuck Swoboda. Coincident with this change, Robert Ingram, current board member and lead independent director of Cree, will assume the position of chairman of the board. Mr. Swoboda will remain on the board until the annual meeting of shareholders on October 24.



Mr. Lowe joins Cree with extensive leadership and deep industry experience. From 2012 through 2015, he served as president and CEO of Freescale Semiconductor Prior to that, he had a long career spanning 28 years at Texas Instruments, most recently serving as senior vice president and leader of the analog business.



“Gregg is an exceptional leader and a proven visionary in the semiconductor industry. We are proud that he has accepted the CEO position and is prepared to lead this innovative, technology-rich company into the future,” said Robert Ingram, board chairman of Cree.



“I want to thank Chuck Swoboda for guiding this company for the past sixteen years. His leadership helped solidify Cree as an industry leader in multiple businesses,” stated Gregg Lowe, CEO of Cree. “Cree’s innovation engine is unmatched in the industry. I am honored to be a part of this team and look forward to working with the employees and the board to establish and execute a clear vision for the company moving forward."