© Zeiss Business | September 28, 2017
Zeiss invests €30 million in innovation hub at KIT
Zeiss plans to build a new shared innovation hub on the north campus of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT).
Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2018 and the EUR 30 million hub will cover 12’000 square meters. The company says that these closer links between industry and science mean that synergy effects can be utilized more intensively.
Zeiss wants the hub to house high-tech and digital start-ups, as well as its own innovation and new business activities. KIT will thus join forces with Zeiss experts to pave the way for the technologies of the future.
Long-term prospects for KIT carve-outs
KIT, whose third pillar is innovation – alongside research and teaching – aims to use this hub to provide long-term prospects for carve-outs at the site. The space currently available to this end has been maxed out. At the Zeiss Innovation Hub, KIT will be able to lease a portion of the space for its own carve-outs and innovation activities.
The new building will encompass modern offices, labs and production areas on a total of 12’000 square meters. Construction is scheduled for early 2018. The building should be operational by the end of 2019. The agreement is currently being defined by the parties.
