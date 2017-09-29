© selenka dreamstime.com Products | September 29, 2017
Industry’s first wireless clocks supporting 4G/LTE and Ethernet
Silicon Labs has introduced a new family of high-performance, multi-channel jitter attenuating clocks for 4.5G and Ethernet-based Common Public Radio Interface (eCPRI) wireless applications.
This is a product release announcement by Silicon Labs. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The new Si5381/82/86 clocks leverage Silicon Labs’ proven DSPLL technology to deliver an advanced timing solution that combines 4G/LTE and Ethernet clocking in a single IC. These highly integrated clocks eliminate the need for multiple clock devices and voltage-controlled crystal oscillators (VCXOs) in demanding applications including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS), -BTS, baseband units (BBU) and fronthaul/backhaul equipment.
Over the next several years, service providers will lay the groundwork for 5G by deploying small cells, pico cells, DAS, µ-BTS and backhaul equipment that complements existing 4G/LTE networks by increasing outdoor network coverage and capacity and improving indoor signal reception. As carriers transition to Ethernet-based eCPRI fronthaul networks to increase the capacity of fronthaul connections between base band units and remote radio heads, they are also deploying heterogeneous network (HetNet) equipment at the edge of the network where cost, power and size constraints present unique challenges for hardware designers. By combining 4G/LTE and Ethernet clocking in a single IC, the Si538x family dramatically simplifies HetNet clock generation, providing a breakthrough solution that is 55 percent lower power and 70 percent smaller than competing solutions.
“HetNet and eCPRI equipment deployments are paving the way to 5G. By choosing Silicon Labs’ Si538x wireless clocks, wireless system designers can minimize the cost, power and complexity of small cells, DAS, -BTS and other designs,” said James Wilson, Senior Marketing Director for Silicon Labs’ timing products. “Silicon Labs’ DSPLL-based Si538x clocks are the industry’s first timing ICs that combine low-phase-noise 4G/LTE clocking and low-jitter Ethernet clocking in the same device. We’re excited to see wireless customers adopting our technology to optimize HetNet designs and accelerate the deployment of 4.5G networks.”
The Si538x clocks are optimized to provide reference timing for HetNet equipment. Small cells and DAS equipment are “all-in-one” base stations that need reference timing for 4G/LTE transceivers, baseband processing and Ethernet/Wi-Fi connectivity. The Si5386 clock’s low-phase-noise DSPLL replaces a discrete clock IC, VCXO and loop filter components in a compact, single-chip design. In addition, the Si5386 clock integrates five MultiSynth fractional clock synthesizers to provide simplified Ethernet and baseband reference timing. This streamlined, single-PLL design provides superior reliability to alternate solutions that rely on multiple PLLs and discrete oscillators.
Baseband units have complex timing requirements requiring multiple independent clock domains for CPRI or links to remote radio heads, Ethernet-based eCPRI for fronthaul networks and general-purpose clocks for local baseband processing. The Si5381/82 clocks combine a high-speed, low-phase-noise DSPLL supporting wireless frequencies up to 3 GHz with flexible any-rate DSPLLs optimized for Ethernet and general-purpose timing. Like the Si5386 clock, the Si5381/82 devices require no external VCXOs or crystals. All PLL components are integrated on-chip in a space-saving 9 mm x 9 mm 64-LGA package. In addition, the Si538x clocks support a hitless switching capability that enables system designers to easily switch between different clock inputs and minimize phase transients, ensuring downstream PLLs remain in lock. Like other clock products from Silicon Labs, the Si538x devices are configurable and customizable using Silicon Labs’ flexible ClockBuilder Pro software.
Pricing and Availability
Samples of the Si5381/82/86 wireless clocks are available now, and production quantities are planned to be available in December. Samples ship in two weeks, and production quantities are available in four weeks. Pricing in 10,000-unit quantities starts from $6.77 (USD) for the Si5386 clock. Silicon Labs’ new Si5381E-E-EVB, Si5382E-E-EVB and Si5386E-E-EVB development kits, priced at $299 each (USD MSRP), provide quick, simple device evaluation. For more information about the Si5381/82/86 clock family or to order samples and development kits, visit www.silabs.com/wireless-jitter-attenuators.
Over the next several years, service providers will lay the groundwork for 5G by deploying small cells, pico cells, DAS, µ-BTS and backhaul equipment that complements existing 4G/LTE networks by increasing outdoor network coverage and capacity and improving indoor signal reception. As carriers transition to Ethernet-based eCPRI fronthaul networks to increase the capacity of fronthaul connections between base band units and remote radio heads, they are also deploying heterogeneous network (HetNet) equipment at the edge of the network where cost, power and size constraints present unique challenges for hardware designers. By combining 4G/LTE and Ethernet clocking in a single IC, the Si538x family dramatically simplifies HetNet clock generation, providing a breakthrough solution that is 55 percent lower power and 70 percent smaller than competing solutions.
“HetNet and eCPRI equipment deployments are paving the way to 5G. By choosing Silicon Labs’ Si538x wireless clocks, wireless system designers can minimize the cost, power and complexity of small cells, DAS, -BTS and other designs,” said James Wilson, Senior Marketing Director for Silicon Labs’ timing products. “Silicon Labs’ DSPLL-based Si538x clocks are the industry’s first timing ICs that combine low-phase-noise 4G/LTE clocking and low-jitter Ethernet clocking in the same device. We’re excited to see wireless customers adopting our technology to optimize HetNet designs and accelerate the deployment of 4.5G networks.”
The Si538x clocks are optimized to provide reference timing for HetNet equipment. Small cells and DAS equipment are “all-in-one” base stations that need reference timing for 4G/LTE transceivers, baseband processing and Ethernet/Wi-Fi connectivity. The Si5386 clock’s low-phase-noise DSPLL replaces a discrete clock IC, VCXO and loop filter components in a compact, single-chip design. In addition, the Si5386 clock integrates five MultiSynth fractional clock synthesizers to provide simplified Ethernet and baseband reference timing. This streamlined, single-PLL design provides superior reliability to alternate solutions that rely on multiple PLLs and discrete oscillators.
Baseband units have complex timing requirements requiring multiple independent clock domains for CPRI or links to remote radio heads, Ethernet-based eCPRI for fronthaul networks and general-purpose clocks for local baseband processing. The Si5381/82 clocks combine a high-speed, low-phase-noise DSPLL supporting wireless frequencies up to 3 GHz with flexible any-rate DSPLLs optimized for Ethernet and general-purpose timing. Like the Si5386 clock, the Si5381/82 devices require no external VCXOs or crystals. All PLL components are integrated on-chip in a space-saving 9 mm x 9 mm 64-LGA package. In addition, the Si538x clocks support a hitless switching capability that enables system designers to easily switch between different clock inputs and minimize phase transients, ensuring downstream PLLs remain in lock. Like other clock products from Silicon Labs, the Si538x devices are configurable and customizable using Silicon Labs’ flexible ClockBuilder Pro software.
Pricing and Availability
Samples of the Si5381/82/86 wireless clocks are available now, and production quantities are planned to be available in December. Samples ship in two weeks, and production quantities are available in four weeks. Pricing in 10,000-unit quantities starts from $6.77 (USD) for the Si5386 clock. Silicon Labs’ new Si5381E-E-EVB, Si5382E-E-EVB and Si5386E-E-EVB development kits, priced at $299 each (USD MSRP), provide quick, simple device evaluation. For more information about the Si5381/82/86 clock family or to order samples and development kits, visit www.silabs.com/wireless-jitter-attenuators.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments