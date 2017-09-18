© balint radu dreamstime.com Products | September 18, 2017
Sequans and STMicro introduce LTE tracker platform
Sequans Communications S.A., a leading LTE chipmaker, and STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) , a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, introduced CLOE, a new LTE-connected tracker platform based on the integration of Sequans and ST technologies.
This is a product release announcement by STMicroelectronics. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
An acronym of Connecting and Locating Objects Everywhere , CLOE combines the Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies of two industry leaders into one comprehensive platform that simplifies the development of LTE-based IoT tracker devices for the full range of vertical markets, including logistics, consumer electronics, and automotive.
Specifically designed and optimized for OEMs and ODMs to add IoT tracking capability to their product offerings, CLOE integrates Sequans’ Monarch LTE Cat M1/NB1 chip and ST’s Teseo III Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) chip for industry-leading communications and satellite-based tracking performance
“CLOE targets multiple vertical markets with best-in-class performance for all of the important tracking measures: battery life, location accuracy, reachability, mobility, and reporting periodicity,” said Antonio Radaelli, Infotainment BU Director, STMicroelectronics. “’Componentizing’ ST’s navigation technology and Sequans’ LTE modem technology makes CLOE an ideal platform to build trackers of all types---anything a developer can think of.”
“The tight integration of ST’s latest-generation Teseo chip with our Monarch LTE chip results in a power-optimized, cost-effective, all-in-one solution to speed new IoT tracker devices to market in a very short time,” said Danny Kedar, VP of Sequans IoT business unit. “CLOE delivers ultra reliable LTE connectivity with ultra low power consumption, and high performance GNSS and accelerometer performance, including lowest Time To First Fix (TTFF).”
CLOE Key Features
- Turnkey cellular tracker solution for OEMs and ODMs, anywhere in the world
- Chipset integrates PMU, LTE, GNSS, memories, and MCU
- First-to-market, operator-certified
- LTE Cat M1/NB1 dual-category
- Covers all worldwide LTE bands with a single hardware design
- Industry-leading GNSS accuracy and Time To First Fix
- Support for autonomous or server-based Assisted GPS (AGPS) for optimal Time To Fix
- Designed to address multiple track & trace segments, including
- Logistics
- Consumer electronics
- Automotive
- Optimized for low power consumption and cost
- Modular design includes GNSS, cellular connectivity, MEMS; can be expanded to include other sensors, Bluetooth, and/or Wi-Fi.
