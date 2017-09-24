© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Amp'ed signs distribution deal with Arrow

IoT wireless modules provider, Amp'ed RF Wireless Technology, has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics to bring Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth and Combo IoT integrated circuits (IC) and modules to the automotive, consumer electronics, wearable, audio, health, toy and defense industries.

The deal with Arrow will allow easier and wider distribution of Amp'ed RF's RF products.



"Arrow Electronics is a globally trusted brand," said Kelly Simone, president and chief technology officer of Amp'ed RF Wireless Technology, "It's an honor to be selected as a supplier for Arrow Electronics."



"Amp'ed RF modules are pre-certified and ready to use out of the box," said Naz Usmani, vice president of sales at Amp'ed RF, "making it easier for innovators to think outside the box."