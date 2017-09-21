© Infineon Business | September 21, 2017
Infineon to sell its Newport manufacturing site to Neptune 6
Infineon Technologies and a private company trading under the name Neptune 6 Ltd. have signed a definitive agreement under which Neptune 6 will acquire IR Newport Ltd., a subsidiary manufacturing site of Infineon.
Both parties expect to conclude the deal by the end of September 2017. Infineon and Neptune 6 have also entered into a two-year supply agreement ensuring a mutually smooth transition phase. Upon closing, the buyer intends to operate the site under the name Newport Wafer Fab Ltd.
After acquiring International Rectifier, Infineon said that the Newport, UK manufacturing site would either be sold or closed in 2017 due to its relative competitive position within the Infineon manufacturing landscape.
Jochen Hanebeck, member of the Management Board Operations at Infineon Technologies AG, said: “I am convinced that with Neptune 6 we have found the right partner who will secure production and jobs in Newport. Knowing we would have to part with the Newport site, it was my personal concern to make sure it will be in good hands. I am also delighted that the solution we have found now enables us to support our customers even better and more flexibly. The transfer of the fab is a major step in consolidating our frontend manufacturing footprint after the acquisition of International Rectifier. I would like to express my sincere thanks to Neptune 6, the Welsh Government and above all to the highly committed employees at the Newport facility who have always excelled by their enormous commitment and expert knowledge.”
Steve Berry, the legal director of Neptune 6 Ltd., commented: “The Newport site, which comes with a skilled workforce of highly reliable and very experienced people, is extremely well placed to contribute to the rapidly emerging International Compound Semiconductor Cluster of South Wales. The fab is very well equipped to act as a globally competitive chip foundry, and Newport Wafer Fab Ltd. will be highly complementary to the existing semiconductor expertise in the region.” On behalf of the Newport Wafer Fab team, Steve Berry expressed his gratitude to the involved parties, including Infineon, HSBC Bank and the Welsh Government for facilitating the transaction. “The success of the transaction means that Newport Wafer Fab can provide the employees, the region and the UK with a very bright future in high volume advanced semiconductor chip manufacturing,” Mr. Berry said.
