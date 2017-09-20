© ra2studio dreamstime.com Components | September 20, 2017
Samsung joins SRC's research consortium
South Korean tech-giant Samsung Electronics has signed an agreement to join the Semiconductor Research Corporation’s research consortium. Samsung will participate in two SRC platforms – the New Science Team (NST) project and the Global Research Collaboration (GRC) program.
The NST project, a 5-year, USD 300+ million initiative which will commence in January 2018. NST consists of two complementary research programs: JUMP (Joint University Microelectronics Program) and nCORE (nanoelectronics Computing Research), supporting long-term research focused on high- performance, energy-efficient microelectronics for communications, computing and storage needs. Within the GRC program, comprised of nine design and process technology research disciplines, Samsung will participate in the Packaging and Logic & Memory Devices programs, SRC states in a press release.
“It is an exciting time at SRC with the addition of Samsung to our premier group of semiconductor design, manufacturing, and advanced technology companies. SRC welcomes Samsung as we continue to bring together the world’s most brilliant minds to turn theories into reality,” said Ken Hansen, President and CEO of Semiconductor Research Corporation. “We now have the most innovative semiconductor companies collaborating to advance research for next-generation technology and to continue the promise of Moore’s Law economics, bringing increased performance and new product features to the consumer.”
“Collaborative research has been a key element of Samsung’s global strategy,” said Dr. HK Kang, Executive Vice President of Semiconductor Research and Development Center, Samsung Electronics. “The roadmap to future discoveries in technology is deeply rooted in the research coming from industry-sponsored university programs such as NST and GRC. We look forward to working with the SRC team to spark meaningful advancements in semiconductor technology as we explore future innovation.”
With the addition of Samsung, 7 of the top 10 global semiconductor companies are now members of SRC. Samsung represents the fifth non-U.S. headquartered company to join SRC within the last 18+ months.
“It is an exciting time at SRC with the addition of Samsung to our premier group of semiconductor design, manufacturing, and advanced technology companies. SRC welcomes Samsung as we continue to bring together the world’s most brilliant minds to turn theories into reality,” said Ken Hansen, President and CEO of Semiconductor Research Corporation. “We now have the most innovative semiconductor companies collaborating to advance research for next-generation technology and to continue the promise of Moore’s Law economics, bringing increased performance and new product features to the consumer.”
“Collaborative research has been a key element of Samsung’s global strategy,” said Dr. HK Kang, Executive Vice President of Semiconductor Research and Development Center, Samsung Electronics. “The roadmap to future discoveries in technology is deeply rooted in the research coming from industry-sponsored university programs such as NST and GRC. We look forward to working with the SRC team to spark meaningful advancements in semiconductor technology as we explore future innovation.”
With the addition of Samsung, 7 of the top 10 global semiconductor companies are now members of SRC. Samsung represents the fifth non-U.S. headquartered company to join SRC within the last 18+ months.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments