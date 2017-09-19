© Upmem Components | September 19, 2017
Western Digital invests in French in-memory chip startup
French fabless semiconductor startup company, Upmem, has secured EUR 3 million in a financing round from C4 Ventures, Partech Ventures, Supernova Invest and Western Digital Capital.
The company has announced Upmem Processing In-Memory (PIM), which is what the company describes as the next generation hardware solution for data intensive applications in the datacenter, solving server-level efficiency and performance bottlenecks.
“The new generation of data intensive applications can no longer be easily handled by traditional CPUs,” said Gilles Hamou, CEO and co-founder of Upmem. “Initial benchmarks by our partners validate the game-changing added-value of Upmem PIM technology, as well as the strong fit of its programming model for a large scope of real world data-intensive applications.”
The PIM chip, integrating Upmem’s proprietary RISC processors (DRAM Processing Units, DPUs) and main memory (DRAM), is the building block of this efficient, scalable and programmable acceleration solution for big data applications. Associated with its Software Development Kit, the Upmem PIM solution claims to be able to accelerate data-intensive applications in the datacenter servers 20 times, with close to zero additional energy premium.
The financing round will enable the company to produce and bring to market its Processing In-Memory (PIM) chip-based solution. At the same time, Upmem will accelerate its evaluation programs with top tier global big data customers and IT labs, using available programming and simulation tools.
Upmem obtained this series A financing from actors engaged in semiconductors and with a strong footprint in Europe and the US: C4Ventures leading the round, Partech Ventures, Supernova Invest, Western Digital Capital, Crédit Agricole bank, and entrepreneurs from the data center and micro electronics industry led by Etix CEO Charles-Antoine Beyney. Reza Malekzadeh from Partech Ventures and Charles-Antoine Beyney will join the Upmem board of directors.
“Data intensive use cases are severally constrained by the Memory Wall issue,” explains Olivier Huez, Partner at C4 Ventures. “We’ve looked far and wide and Upmem’s founders have built the only company on the market which can address this seamlessly and deliver such an impressive uplift in performance.”
“The new generation of data intensive applications can no longer be easily handled by traditional CPUs,” said Gilles Hamou, CEO and co-founder of Upmem. “Initial benchmarks by our partners validate the game-changing added-value of Upmem PIM technology, as well as the strong fit of its programming model for a large scope of real world data-intensive applications.”
The PIM chip, integrating Upmem’s proprietary RISC processors (DRAM Processing Units, DPUs) and main memory (DRAM), is the building block of this efficient, scalable and programmable acceleration solution for big data applications. Associated with its Software Development Kit, the Upmem PIM solution claims to be able to accelerate data-intensive applications in the datacenter servers 20 times, with close to zero additional energy premium.
The financing round will enable the company to produce and bring to market its Processing In-Memory (PIM) chip-based solution. At the same time, Upmem will accelerate its evaluation programs with top tier global big data customers and IT labs, using available programming and simulation tools.
Upmem obtained this series A financing from actors engaged in semiconductors and with a strong footprint in Europe and the US: C4Ventures leading the round, Partech Ventures, Supernova Invest, Western Digital Capital, Crédit Agricole bank, and entrepreneurs from the data center and micro electronics industry led by Etix CEO Charles-Antoine Beyney. Reza Malekzadeh from Partech Ventures and Charles-Antoine Beyney will join the Upmem board of directors.
“Data intensive use cases are severally constrained by the Memory Wall issue,” explains Olivier Huez, Partner at C4 Ventures. “We’ve looked far and wide and Upmem’s founders have built the only company on the market which can address this seamlessly and deliver such an impressive uplift in performance.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments