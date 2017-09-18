© Danfoss Business | September 18, 2017
Danfoss acquires thin-film sensor technology
Danfoss has acquired the assets to the so-called Kavlico thin-film sensor technology from Sensata Technologies. The acquisition includes thin film technology that enables the development of sensors for higher application temperature and pressure.
Danfoss continues to invest in growth initiatives – and the latest investment is the acquisition of the thin-film technology used in sensors for higher application temperature and pressure This is a reaction to the growing customer demand for heavy duty pressure sensors, the company says in a press release.
“This acquisition is a great example of how we can focus on customer needs and at the same time strengthen our portfolio with new technology. I am excited to see how this acquisition of cutting-edge sensor technology, which can be used in several of our businesses, will benefit our customers,” says Kim Fausing, president and CEO.
This thin-film technology will be integrated into Danfoss Industrial Automation in the Danfoss Cooling business segment. The acquisition also includes a 6'000 square meter building area, including cutting-edge production facilities and a 700 square meter clean room, all located close to Hannover in Germany. With this new location, Danfoss has also taken on 40 new employees.
“We see a growing demand for this kind of sensors, and we will now be able to offer a full portfolio for heavy duty sensors into mobile hydraulics and industrial engines, where the growth momentum is strong. Furthermore, this complete offering within heavy duty sensors will support the continued expansion of our business into the renewable energy sector,” says Jürgen Fischer, President Danfoss Cooling Segment.
The Kavlico thin-film sensor technology is an asset gained by Sensata through the acquisition of CST in December 2015 and it generated a revenue of EUR 2.1 million in 2016.
