© vladek dreamstime.com Business | September 12, 2017
Avnet inks agreement with Opulent Americas
Avnet announced that the company has signed a distribution agreement with Opulent Americas, Inc., part of Singapore-based Opulent Group.
Effective immediately, Avnet’s technical sales and field-based LED lighting experts (Illumineers) will support customers using Opulent LED lighting modules, heat sinks and other integrated LED lighting components and systems for solid state lighting, automotive, horticulture and medical solutions.
Opulent Americas, is a globally integrated manufacturer with domestic and international manufacturing capabilities. The compnay offers a complete line of ingress protection (IP)-rated LED modules, heat sinks, starboards and other components designed to help lighting manufacturers get to market faster, with fewer resources, at lower costs. In addition, Opulent Americas provides custom solutions ranging from PCBA design to full turnkey assembly.
“Energy efficiency has become both an environmental and economic mandate in the technology sector. With Opulent Americas’ building block methodology for solid state lighting development and manufacturing, customers can create high-quality, versatile lighting systems that are not only built to last, but to operate at competitive price points,” said Alex Iuorio, senior vice president, supplier development, Avnet. “Working together, Avnet and Opulent Americas will provide customers with best-in-class design and supply chain support.”
“Opulent Americas and Avnet are well aligned to drive and fulfill the rapidly increasing demand for high quality LED components. Avnet offers extensive market coverage that we believe will accelerate the adoption of Opulent Americas’ products,” said Russell Shaver, president, Opulent Americas. “We believe our LED modules and high quality products bring significant benefits to Avnet’s expansive customer base.”
Opulent Americas, is a globally integrated manufacturer with domestic and international manufacturing capabilities. The compnay offers a complete line of ingress protection (IP)-rated LED modules, heat sinks, starboards and other components designed to help lighting manufacturers get to market faster, with fewer resources, at lower costs. In addition, Opulent Americas provides custom solutions ranging from PCBA design to full turnkey assembly.
“Energy efficiency has become both an environmental and economic mandate in the technology sector. With Opulent Americas’ building block methodology for solid state lighting development and manufacturing, customers can create high-quality, versatile lighting systems that are not only built to last, but to operate at competitive price points,” said Alex Iuorio, senior vice president, supplier development, Avnet. “Working together, Avnet and Opulent Americas will provide customers with best-in-class design and supply chain support.”
“Opulent Americas and Avnet are well aligned to drive and fulfill the rapidly increasing demand for high quality LED components. Avnet offers extensive market coverage that we believe will accelerate the adoption of Opulent Americas’ products,” said Russell Shaver, president, Opulent Americas. “We believe our LED modules and high quality products bring significant benefits to Avnet’s expansive customer base.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments