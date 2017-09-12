© vladek dreamstime.com

Avnet inks agreement with Opulent Americas

Avnet announced that the company has signed a distribution agreement with Opulent Americas, Inc., part of Singapore-based Opulent Group.

Effective immediately, Avnet’s technical sales and field-based LED lighting experts (Illumineers) will support customers using Opulent LED lighting modules, heat sinks and other integrated LED lighting components and systems for solid state lighting, automotive, horticulture and medical solutions.



Opulent Americas, is a globally integrated manufacturer with domestic and international manufacturing capabilities. The compnay offers a complete line of ingress protection (IP)-rated LED modules, heat sinks, starboards and other components designed to help lighting manufacturers get to market faster, with fewer resources, at lower costs. In addition, Opulent Americas provides custom solutions ranging from PCBA design to full turnkey assembly.



“Energy efficiency has become both an environmental and economic mandate in the technology sector. With Opulent Americas’ building block methodology for solid state lighting development and manufacturing, customers can create high-quality, versatile lighting systems that are not only built to last, but to operate at competitive price points,” said Alex Iuorio, senior vice president, supplier development, Avnet. “Working together, Avnet and Opulent Americas will provide customers with best-in-class design and supply chain support.”



“Opulent Americas and Avnet are well aligned to drive and fulfill the rapidly increasing demand for high quality LED components. Avnet offers extensive market coverage that we believe will accelerate the adoption of Opulent Americas’ products,” said Russell Shaver, president, Opulent Americas. “We believe our LED modules and high quality products bring significant benefits to Avnet’s expansive customer base.”