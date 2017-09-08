© Nanya

Nanya Technology opens new HQ and fab

Nanya Technology Corporation has officially opened its new headquarters. The total investment in new headquarters, fab and equipments is about NTD 55.7 billion (about EUR 1.54 billion).

With the company’s migration to 20nm from 30nm process technology, its total monthly capacity will be able to produce up to 6',000 wafers per month which is one of the major investments in Taiwan. This investment is expected to not only increase the company's annual revenues but also create more than 500 job opportunities.



With this investment, Nanya Technology’s migration to 20nm process technology will provide a complete product line, including DDR4 and LPDDR4X to meet the demand of smart car, smart home, smart office, and industrial 4.0.



Nanya Technology’s new headquarters and fab is located at Nanlin technology park in Taishan District, New Taipei City.