Toshiba Memory readies Kitakami site for expansion

Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) has selected Kitakami City in Iwate prefecture as the next location to expand its Flash memory operations. TMC has started preliminary procedures to establish an appropriate site.

Demand for Flash memory is expected to see continued strong demand growth from data centers and enterprise servers. In response, TMC has investigated potential locations to expand its operations to complement its current facilities at Yokkaichi Operations in Mie prefecture.



TMC has determined that Kitakami is a superior location in terms of advancing the project as it has already begun preparing land in the city and hiring suitable personnel. Following this decision, TMC will prepare the site, which will include the purchase of additional land adjacent to the existing site, and coordinate establishment of the new buildings with the local government. Construction is targeted to begin in 2018. The precise construction schedule and equipment investment will be made based on a variety of factors, including market trends. TMC is separately discussing with SanDisk regarding its involvement at the Kitakami site.



TMC is continuing construction of Fab 6 and the adjacent Memory R&D Center at its Yokkaichi Operations and will continue to enhance the manufacturing and development of its Yokkaichi Operations.