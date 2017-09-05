© Zumtobel Group Business | September 05, 2017
Zumtobel and a new facility in Serbia
During summer 2017, representatives of the Austrian lighting group Zumtobel Group and the government of Serbia marked the start of construction work on a new production facility in Niš.
Within the next two and a half financial years the plant is to be built on a site in the southern industrial zone of Niš. When the facility is complete, it will cover 40'000 square metres at a cost of EUR 30 million. The first products are due to come off the production line at the new factory in the 2018/19 financial year.
“I am delighted to be marking the start of construction of our new plant with today’s groundbreaking ceremony. This investment is one of the most important strategic steps in the redirection of the Zumtobel Group’s production network. The plant in Serbia will enable us to position ourselves successfully on the market in the long term and further improve our competitiveness. Construction of the plant forms part of our global strategy and the new facility will make the ideal complement for our existing production network. Serbia is at the heart of the region of Eastern Europe and offers numerous additional strategic advantages that will help make this project a success”, said Zumtobel Group CEO Ulrich Schumacher.
The plant in Serbia is primarily to handle the additional production volumes planned for the coming years. In a market environment marked by high pressure on prices, this new site will offer the Zumtobel Group the opportunity to supply its core European market at optimal cost. At the same time, this move will reinforce the lighting group’s presence in the dynamic growth market of Eastern Europe.
-----
Image: Darko Bulatović, Mayor of Niš, Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, Ulrich Schumacher, CEO Zumtobel Group, and Johannes Eigner, Austrian Ambassador in Serbia, (from left to right) at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Zumtobel Group factory in Niš, Serbia.
