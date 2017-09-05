Avnet expands distribution agreement with TD next

© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Avnet and TD next, a business unit of Telecom Design, have signed an agreement expanding Avnet’s current franchise exclusive in EMEA to include the Americas.

Effective immediately, Avnet’s design and supply chain experts throughout Europe and the Americas will support the technical and sourcing requirements of customers implementing TD next’s wired and wireless technologies for the development of IoT imaging and communications solutions.



TD next offers a range of high-quality, long-lifecycle and cost-effective miniature video camera modules, including the TDM114, a key component of Avnet’s Visible Things Industrial IoT Platform.



“As seemingly ever present as IoT technology is today, the reality is that we are still fairly early in the game in terms of global IoT proliferation,” said Alex Iuorio, senior vice president, supplier development, Avnet. “Collaborating with TD next in the Americas is a tremendous opportunity for Avnet to further support our customers’ development of next-generation connected devices and wireless intelligent systems. We look forward to building on the momentum Avnet Silica and TD next have generated in EMEA here in the Americas.”



“Since TD next joined forces with Avnet in EMEA in 2013, the rare synergy that exists between our two organizations has enabled us to provide seamless customer support while continuing to innovate new technical methods to promote our solutions for IoT and embedded vision applications,” said Nicolas Gauzes, sales manager, TD next. “With the strong IoT support ecosystem Avnet has already built in the Americas, I expect we will enjoy even greater success in the Americas as we extend the reach of our engagement to advance adoption of IoT and embedded vision applications with TD next’s proven technology.”