© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Lam Research acquires Coventor

Lam Research has completed the acquisition of Coventor, Inc., specialised in simulation and modeling solutions for semiconductor process technology, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), and the Internet of Things (IoT).

"We see a strong synergy between our modeling capability and Lam's desire to enable virtual experimentation of process development for customers and within its business units," said Mike Jamiolkowski, president and CEO of Coventor. "We believe that our combination will increase the value we can deliver to our customers by providing more capability and improving their time to market."



"We are looking forward to Coventor being a part of Lam and increasing the value and contribution we jointly provide to our customers," said Rick Gottscho, executive vice president and corporate chief technical officer of Lam Research. "To keep pace with future design requirements, new technologies such as virtual fabrication and processing will be crucial to improve time to market. Together, our collective goal is to deliver more simulation, more virtual fabrication, and an overall increase in computational techniques to support the development of next-generation transistors, memories, MEMS and IoT devices.