© Lattice Products | September 12, 2017
Lattice further expands CrossLink applications with modular IP cores
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, the leading provider of customizable smart connectivity solutions, announces the availability of seven new modular IP cores for its award winning CrossLink FPGA product for increased design flexibility to support consumer, industrial and automotive applications.
This is a product release announcement by Lattice Semiconductor. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
- Lattice’s CrossLinkTM portfolio encompasses seven new modular IP cores for increased flexibility in video bridging capabilities across consumer, industrial and automotive applications
- Expanded offerings allow customers to support image capture and display applications for delivering AR/VR, embedded vision and other intelligence at the edge solutions
These modular IP cores offer the building blocks for customers to create their own unique video bridging solutions.
The mobile industry, through its demand for high volumes and exceptional performance, has created video components such as processors, displays, and sensors that are valued in other “mobile-influenced” markets. These markets demand cost-effective devices that bridge between MIPI® and other traditional or legacy display and camera interfaces.
“Our customers are asking for FPGAs with MIPI D-PHY capability to solve increasingly difficult video interface problems. Too often, they reach barriers with solutions that miss the mark on power efficiency, size and performance,” said Tom Watzka, product marketing manager at Lattice Semiconductor. “For more than a year, Lattice’s CrossLink devices and its portfolio of IP cores have delivered the tools needed to overcome these challenges. These new IP cores add to an already robust suite of tools to support quickly evolving intelligence at the edge applications.”
Announced in May 2016, the CrossLink product was designed to address barriers faced by the increasingly complex and dynamic video market. Lattice equipped designers with a new way to deliver low power and compact bridging solutions without compromising performance to deliver cutting-edge innovations for multiple growth markets including automotive, AR/VR and drones.
The new CrossLink modular IP cores include:
· CSI-2/DSI D-PHY Receiver – Converts MIPI CSI-2/DSI data streams to parallel data
· CSI-2/DSI D-PHY Transmitter – Converts parallel formatted data streams to MIPI CSI-2/DSI
· FPD-LINK Receiver – Converts FPD-LINK video streams to pixel clock domain
· FPD-LINK Transmitter – Converts Pixel Data Streams to an FPD-LINK video stream
· SubLVDS Image Sensor Receiver – Converts SubLVDS image sensor video stream to pixel clock domain
· Pixel to Byte Converter – Converts pixel format data to parallel byte format for D-PHY transmitter
· Byte to Pixel Converter – Converts parallel byte format from a D-PHY receiver into pixel format
In addition, Lattice has included a 1:2 MIPI DSI Display Interface Bandwidth Reducer, which utilizes select modular IP cores above to bridge an input video stream into two streams or one lower resolution stream.
The newly expanded suite of CrossLink IP cores can be accessed here and are readily available in the Clarity Designer tool in Lattice’s Diamond® software.
CrossLink evaluation boards with the new IP cores are available now from Lattice and its distributors. To learn more, please visit www.latticesemi.com/CrossLink.
- Expanded offerings allow customers to support image capture and display applications for delivering AR/VR, embedded vision and other intelligence at the edge solutions
These modular IP cores offer the building blocks for customers to create their own unique video bridging solutions.
The mobile industry, through its demand for high volumes and exceptional performance, has created video components such as processors, displays, and sensors that are valued in other “mobile-influenced” markets. These markets demand cost-effective devices that bridge between MIPI® and other traditional or legacy display and camera interfaces.
“Our customers are asking for FPGAs with MIPI D-PHY capability to solve increasingly difficult video interface problems. Too often, they reach barriers with solutions that miss the mark on power efficiency, size and performance,” said Tom Watzka, product marketing manager at Lattice Semiconductor. “For more than a year, Lattice’s CrossLink devices and its portfolio of IP cores have delivered the tools needed to overcome these challenges. These new IP cores add to an already robust suite of tools to support quickly evolving intelligence at the edge applications.”
Announced in May 2016, the CrossLink product was designed to address barriers faced by the increasingly complex and dynamic video market. Lattice equipped designers with a new way to deliver low power and compact bridging solutions without compromising performance to deliver cutting-edge innovations for multiple growth markets including automotive, AR/VR and drones.
The new CrossLink modular IP cores include:
· CSI-2/DSI D-PHY Receiver – Converts MIPI CSI-2/DSI data streams to parallel data
· CSI-2/DSI D-PHY Transmitter – Converts parallel formatted data streams to MIPI CSI-2/DSI
· FPD-LINK Receiver – Converts FPD-LINK video streams to pixel clock domain
· FPD-LINK Transmitter – Converts Pixel Data Streams to an FPD-LINK video stream
· SubLVDS Image Sensor Receiver – Converts SubLVDS image sensor video stream to pixel clock domain
· Pixel to Byte Converter – Converts pixel format data to parallel byte format for D-PHY transmitter
· Byte to Pixel Converter – Converts parallel byte format from a D-PHY receiver into pixel format
In addition, Lattice has included a 1:2 MIPI DSI Display Interface Bandwidth Reducer, which utilizes select modular IP cores above to bridge an input video stream into two streams or one lower resolution stream.
The newly expanded suite of CrossLink IP cores can be accessed here and are readily available in the Clarity Designer tool in Lattice’s Diamond® software.
CrossLink evaluation boards with the new IP cores are available now from Lattice and its distributors. To learn more, please visit www.latticesemi.com/CrossLink.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments