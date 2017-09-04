© KDPOF Products | September 04, 2017
Optical Connections for Battery Management
KDPOF – leading supplier for automotive gigabit connectivity over POF (Plastic Optical Fiber) – now provide their plastic optical fiber connections for battery management systems (BMS) in vehicles.
This is a product release announcement by KDPOF. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
"Electric and hybrid power trains present different voltage domains with large level differences, such as the ECU domain with 12 Volts, the actuators domain with 48 Volts, and the electric power domain with 400 Volts," explained Carlos Pardo, CEO and Co-founder of KDPOF. "The galvanic isolation between these domains is a must due to ground parasitic resistance and potential shorts between voltage domains." Optical connections with POF provide the optimal means to achieve galvanic isolation, providing 100 Mbps Ethernet compatible solutions with enough margin to withstand the harsh automotive environment. In addition, they are easy to upgrade to 1000 Mbps when a higher data rate is required.
Galvanic Isolation
The lack of galvanic isolation between the domains of a battery management system causes a serious threat to the user and a source of severe damage to the electromechanical parts of the car. Galvanic isolation is also necessary between the primary and secondary systems of both ac-dc and dc-dc converters due to the presence of hazardous high voltage (above 25 Vac or 60 Vdc). According to the FMVSS 305 and ECE-R standards, the isolation barrier between battery and exposed conductive parts should maintain 500 Ω/V before and after a crash impact. "This is a tough requirement that is very hard to reach without a nearly perfect isolation that copper-based networks are unable to ensure," added Carlos Pardo.
A low cost and low performance means to achieve galvanic isolation is an opto couplers based solution, which is rather unreliable and offers very limited speed performance. Looking at optical connections, glass optical fiber (GOF) does not provide enough margin for automotive requirements. This solution is mainly aimed at the highly-controlled environment of data centers, and does not meet automotive norms. Consequently, the first choice for battery management systems is Gigabit Ethernet POF (GEPOF), which perfectly meets the requirements of carmakers by providing high connectivity with a flexible digital host interface, low latency, low jitter, and low linking time. KDPOF's transceiver for Ethernet over POF, the KD1053, is optimized for low power and small footprint and transmits data at 1000/100 Mbps on standard SI-POF, MC-POF, or PCS, according to 1000BASE-RH (IEEE 802.3bv).
Galvanic Isolation
The lack of galvanic isolation between the domains of a battery management system causes a serious threat to the user and a source of severe damage to the electromechanical parts of the car. Galvanic isolation is also necessary between the primary and secondary systems of both ac-dc and dc-dc converters due to the presence of hazardous high voltage (above 25 Vac or 60 Vdc). According to the FMVSS 305 and ECE-R standards, the isolation barrier between battery and exposed conductive parts should maintain 500 Ω/V before and after a crash impact. "This is a tough requirement that is very hard to reach without a nearly perfect isolation that copper-based networks are unable to ensure," added Carlos Pardo.
A low cost and low performance means to achieve galvanic isolation is an opto couplers based solution, which is rather unreliable and offers very limited speed performance. Looking at optical connections, glass optical fiber (GOF) does not provide enough margin for automotive requirements. This solution is mainly aimed at the highly-controlled environment of data centers, and does not meet automotive norms. Consequently, the first choice for battery management systems is Gigabit Ethernet POF (GEPOF), which perfectly meets the requirements of carmakers by providing high connectivity with a flexible digital host interface, low latency, low jitter, and low linking time. KDPOF's transceiver for Ethernet over POF, the KD1053, is optimized for low power and small footprint and transmits data at 1000/100 Mbps on standard SI-POF, MC-POF, or PCS, according to 1000BASE-RH (IEEE 802.3bv).
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments