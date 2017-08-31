© joegough dreamstime.com

Explosions and smoke reported at Arkema Inc. Crosby facility

Harris County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reports on two explosions and black smoke coming from the Arkema Inc. plant in Crosby, Texas. Local officials have established an evacuation zone in an area 1.5 miles from the facility, based on their assessment of the situation.

"As we communicated in recent days, our site followed its hurricane preparation plan in advance of the recent hurricane and we had redundant contingency plans in place. However, unprecedented flooding overwhelmed our primary power and two sources of emergency backup power. As a result, we lost critical refrigeration of the products on site. Some of our organic peroxides products burn if not stored at low temperature", the company states



"We have evacuated our personnel for their own safety. The federal, state and local authorities were contacted a few days ago, and we are working very closely with them to manage this matter. They have ordered the surrounding community to be evacuated, too", adds Rich Rowe, President & CEO, Arkema Inc.