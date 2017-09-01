© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Osram acquires Digital Lumens

Osram is acquiring Boston based Digital Lumens Inc., a company specialising in industrial IoT solutions. The acquisition strengthens Osrams portfolio for IoT applications based on connected lighting systems in industrial buildings

Digital Lumens employs 65 people and in the last fiscal year the company generated sales in the mid-double-digit millions (USD). The Boston company's software platform can be used to run applications covering everything from intelligent lighting control, energy use, and security systems to the measurement of environmental parameters such as air quality. And the cloud-based platform is compatible with components and hardware of other manufacturers.



“The acquisition of Digital Lumens puts Osram in a strong position when it comes to offering future-focused digital solutions for the facilities management sector and IoT applications,” said Stefan Kampmann, Chief Technology Officer at OSRAM Licht AG. “By integrating software and sensors in a single platform, we will be able to give businesses a deeper insight into the environment within their buildings and their utilization of space. As a company that understands space, Osram is taking the next step in developing new business models that go beyond lighting. What’s more, the platform is also compatible with light products made by other manufacturers.”



The acquisition of Digital Lumens from a group of venture capital investors will enable Osram to expand its business with digital lighting solutions and add to its expertise in software, sensors and connectivity. Plans are in place to integrate some of Osram’s existing digital services into the platform