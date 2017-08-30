© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

MooWa Assembling adds to cable manufacturing

The construction of a new production facility for MooWa Assembling Kft. has begun in the industrial area of ​​Tata (Hungary).

With an investment volume of HUF 800 million (EUR 2.6 million), MooWa Assembling Kft. is building a new production facility in Tata. This will create 100 new jobs in the region, local media reports, citing general manager Werner Moosbauer.



At the moment, 98 people are working for the company in Hungary, a number that could increase to 150 by the end of 2017. Over the course of 2018, overall staff numbers could rise to around 200, the manager said during a press conference.



MooWa Assembling Kft. has been active on the Hungarian market since 2011, specialising in production and distribution of cables and printed circuit boards. The Hungarian subsidiary of the German company reported net sales of HUF 425.3 million (EUR 1.4 million) in 2016, while the after-tax profit amounted to HUF 49.5 million (EUR 162'000).