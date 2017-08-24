© balint radu dreamstime.com Products | August 24, 2017
Intertronics precision epoxy dispensing helps electrical manufacturer
Based in Boston, Lincolnshire, Parkinson Harness Technology is a manufacturer of bespoke electrical products to industries such as construction, agriculture, rail and defence.
This is a product release announcement by Intertronics. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
It produces a variety of products including wiring harnesses, control panels, battery/power leads, PCBs and control systems mainly for use in specialist vehicle manufacture. Parkinson Harness Technology also offers engineering support services across various stages of vehicle production design and testing.
The company was looking to satisfy a customer’s need for a way to pot a small electrical resistor into the bottom of a diesel filter bowl without compromising the connectivity of the copper pins. The process needed to be accurate, repeatable and reliable whilst minimising wastage of parts and material. It was difficult to apply the epoxy in the correct position because the resistor was inside a recess of the filter bowl and the dispensing equipment obscured the view. Previous methods for this process had proven problematic, with excessive epoxy resin being inaccurately dispensed, causing material to cover the copper pins and block electronic connectivity. The resulting levels of scrappage and material wastage led to reduced manufacturing yield.
Intertronics’ Product Specialist, Simon Gibbs, worked alongside Senior Development Engineer Clayton Smith to find an efficient way to pot the resistor with higher accuracy and precision than the existing method. He conducted a series of trials and demonstrations in order to establish a more suitable method of dispensing.
Describing the original process Clayton said: “Our existing process was just not working for us or the customer; we had a high failure rate and a lot of rejected material, so something needed to change.” He continued: “We looked at several different solutions from a handful of different companies, but the offering from Intertronics stood above the crowd. This, coupled with the positive approach from Simon Gibbs and everyone else on the Intertronics team, convinced us that we had found the right solution.”
Successful sample assemblies were created using a Fisnar F4200N.1 benchtop robot and a preeflow® eco-PEN450 positive displacement valve. The easy-to-program F4200N.1 provided accurate, repeatable positioning of the valve over the component, whilst the preeflow eco-PEN450 volumetrically dispensed 0.2g of single-part, heat-cure epoxy resin onto the part.
Once satisfied, Clayton proposed this new process to the customer, who was happy to go ahead with the new method, resulting in better quality products at a reduced cost due to the reduced material waste and reject rates. Intertronics Technical Manager, Kevin Cook, attended the site to install and train the operators on their new equipment. Commenting on the service and ongoing support received from Intertronics, Clayton said: “Since purchasing the system we have had lots of after sales support from Kevin Cook and his team. It is very reassuring to know that I can just pick up the phone if I need any help.”
For further information please see https://www.intertronics.co.uk/case-studies/ or visit the Intertronics blog at www.intertronics.co.uk/blog.
The company was looking to satisfy a customer’s need for a way to pot a small electrical resistor into the bottom of a diesel filter bowl without compromising the connectivity of the copper pins. The process needed to be accurate, repeatable and reliable whilst minimising wastage of parts and material. It was difficult to apply the epoxy in the correct position because the resistor was inside a recess of the filter bowl and the dispensing equipment obscured the view. Previous methods for this process had proven problematic, with excessive epoxy resin being inaccurately dispensed, causing material to cover the copper pins and block electronic connectivity. The resulting levels of scrappage and material wastage led to reduced manufacturing yield.
Intertronics’ Product Specialist, Simon Gibbs, worked alongside Senior Development Engineer Clayton Smith to find an efficient way to pot the resistor with higher accuracy and precision than the existing method. He conducted a series of trials and demonstrations in order to establish a more suitable method of dispensing.
Describing the original process Clayton said: “Our existing process was just not working for us or the customer; we had a high failure rate and a lot of rejected material, so something needed to change.” He continued: “We looked at several different solutions from a handful of different companies, but the offering from Intertronics stood above the crowd. This, coupled with the positive approach from Simon Gibbs and everyone else on the Intertronics team, convinced us that we had found the right solution.”
Successful sample assemblies were created using a Fisnar F4200N.1 benchtop robot and a preeflow® eco-PEN450 positive displacement valve. The easy-to-program F4200N.1 provided accurate, repeatable positioning of the valve over the component, whilst the preeflow eco-PEN450 volumetrically dispensed 0.2g of single-part, heat-cure epoxy resin onto the part.
Once satisfied, Clayton proposed this new process to the customer, who was happy to go ahead with the new method, resulting in better quality products at a reduced cost due to the reduced material waste and reject rates. Intertronics Technical Manager, Kevin Cook, attended the site to install and train the operators on their new equipment. Commenting on the service and ongoing support received from Intertronics, Clayton said: “Since purchasing the system we have had lots of after sales support from Kevin Cook and his team. It is very reassuring to know that I can just pick up the phone if I need any help.”
For further information please see https://www.intertronics.co.uk/case-studies/ or visit the Intertronics blog at www.intertronics.co.uk/blog.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments