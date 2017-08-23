© infineon

CoolMOS P7 in SOT-223 combining performance with a cost-effective package solution

Infineon Technologies AG is expanding its recently launched CoolMOS™ P7 technology with a SOT-223 package. The device has been developed as a one-to-one drop-in replacement for DPAK. It is fully compatible with a typical DPAK footprint.

