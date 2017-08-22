© kongsberg

Sea King maintenance goes to Kongsberg

Kongsberg Defence Systems has signed a framework agreement with the Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation on maintenance of gearboxes for the Norwegian Sea King helicopters.

The agreement covers the period until year 2020 as a basis, with a three-year extension option. The framework agreement has a potential value of up to NOK 300 million (EUR 32 million).



“This framework agreement secures a continued operation of the Norwegian Sea King helicopters until the new AW101 search and rescue helicopters are fully operative, and entail an important continuity for Kongsberg in a period where the organisation is being built up to maintain gearboxes on the NH-90 and AW101 helicopters,” says Terje Bråthen, Executive Vice President Aerostructures, Kongsberg Defence Systems.