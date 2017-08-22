© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Kontron and S&T are now one

Kontron AG reports that its merger into S&T Deutschland Holding AG has now been completed.

The successful completion of the merger causes the shareholders of Kontron AG to immediately become those of S&T Deutschland Holding AG, which is not publicly listed and which is to be renamed “Kontron S&T AG”. Its headquarters are to be in Augsburg. This move causes the delisting of Kontron AG.