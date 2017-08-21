© X FAB Business | August 21, 2017
X-Fab sales up 18% YoY
During the second quarter of 2017, X-Fab posted sales of USD 139.3 million and net profit of USD 24.1 million. Compared to the second quarter of 2016, sales show an increase of 18 percent.
Compared to the previous quarter sales were 6 percent lower due to lower subcontracted revenue from consumer products. Gross profit was USD 23.9 million, a decrease of 2 percent compared to the same quarter last year and a decrease of 18 percent compared to the previous quarter. The operating income was USD 9.2 million, a decrease of 24 percent compared to the same quarter of last year and a decrease of 21 percent compared to the previous quarter.
Net profit of the quarter was 87 percent higher compared to the same quarter last year and increased by 115 percent compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to the strong net financial result. The subcontracted business represented USD 3.2 million for the second quarter 2017 with a corresponding operating profit of USD 0.7 million.
Outlook
For the third quarter, X-Fab expects USD 138-143 million in revenue, with an EBITDA at about 19 percent. For the rest of the year, the company expects a further shift toward a higher share of automotive, industrial and medical business and is currently forecasting the subcontracted consumer business at zero. As a result, the company expects the EBITDA margin of the fourth quarter to come in at around 20 percent.
Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-Fab, comments: "X-Fab further increased utilisation in its factories. The integration of X-Fab France is going well. As planned, we have delivered products for product qualification from X-Fab France on X-Fab’s proprietary technologies to selected customers. We are planning first production starts this quarter.
The strong NRE revenue realised in the second quarter of 2017 in the amount of USD 13.0 million shows the strong interest in our technologies. It also is a good indicator for future production revenue. Sales in our core markets automotive, industrial and medical totalled USD 82.9 million, an increase of 24 v compared to the same quarter last year and 7 percent higher compared to the previous quarter. The share of automotive, industrial and medical markets increased from 52.2 percent in the previous quarter to 59.4 percent in the second quarter of 2017. A higher exposure to our core end markets improves the overall visibility. Based on the strong automotive, industrial and medical outlook for next year, we have fine-tuned our CAPEX plan and pulled in a USD 40 million CAPEX in our factory in Malaysia to expand capacity by 4'000 wafer starts per month, which will become effective as of Q1/2018. Also our SiC activity in our factory in Texas is developing according to plan and we delivered wafers for product qualification. This will result in first SiC production revenue in the second half of this year.
I am excited about the progress made with the products for molecular biology applications. One of our customers, a major player in the field of next generation DNA sequencing, has passed FDA approval for oncology applications. As these tests identify biomarkers in tumour samples for a growing amount of FDA approved therapies, the market for these semiconductor-based test devices will exponentially increase for a while. This is an example of the unique specialty processes X-Fab develops with its customers for a wide range of applications and in particular for the medical market.”
Net profit of the quarter was 87 percent higher compared to the same quarter last year and increased by 115 percent compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to the strong net financial result. The subcontracted business represented USD 3.2 million for the second quarter 2017 with a corresponding operating profit of USD 0.7 million.
Outlook
For the third quarter, X-Fab expects USD 138-143 million in revenue, with an EBITDA at about 19 percent. For the rest of the year, the company expects a further shift toward a higher share of automotive, industrial and medical business and is currently forecasting the subcontracted consumer business at zero. As a result, the company expects the EBITDA margin of the fourth quarter to come in at around 20 percent.
Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-Fab, comments: "X-Fab further increased utilisation in its factories. The integration of X-Fab France is going well. As planned, we have delivered products for product qualification from X-Fab France on X-Fab’s proprietary technologies to selected customers. We are planning first production starts this quarter.
The strong NRE revenue realised in the second quarter of 2017 in the amount of USD 13.0 million shows the strong interest in our technologies. It also is a good indicator for future production revenue. Sales in our core markets automotive, industrial and medical totalled USD 82.9 million, an increase of 24 v compared to the same quarter last year and 7 percent higher compared to the previous quarter. The share of automotive, industrial and medical markets increased from 52.2 percent in the previous quarter to 59.4 percent in the second quarter of 2017. A higher exposure to our core end markets improves the overall visibility. Based on the strong automotive, industrial and medical outlook for next year, we have fine-tuned our CAPEX plan and pulled in a USD 40 million CAPEX in our factory in Malaysia to expand capacity by 4'000 wafer starts per month, which will become effective as of Q1/2018. Also our SiC activity in our factory in Texas is developing according to plan and we delivered wafers for product qualification. This will result in first SiC production revenue in the second half of this year.
I am excited about the progress made with the products for molecular biology applications. One of our customers, a major player in the field of next generation DNA sequencing, has passed FDA approval for oncology applications. As these tests identify biomarkers in tumour samples for a growing amount of FDA approved therapies, the market for these semiconductor-based test devices will exponentially increase for a while. This is an example of the unique specialty processes X-Fab develops with its customers for a wide range of applications and in particular for the medical market.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments