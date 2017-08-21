© BASF Business | August 21, 2017
BASF acquires filament producer Innofil3D
BASF New Business has acquired 100% of the filament producer Innofil3D, headquartered in Emmen, Netherlands. Approval from antitrust authorities is not required.
“With this acquisition, BASF is moving one step further along the value chain and can now provide not only plastic granulate for 3D printing but also the next processing level: the filaments,” said Volker Hammes, Managing Director at BASF New Business.
Innofil3D is a producer of high-value customised filaments (long, thin plastic fibers) that are used in fused filament fabrication, a special 3D printing process that manufactures items layer by layer from meltable plastic. The functionality of the printed item is determined not only by the plastics, but also by the consistently high quality of the filaments. The Dutch company’s product range will add thermoplastic filaments for 3D printing to BASF’s portfolio. “Following the recently announced establishment of BASF 3D Printing Solutions, based in Heidelberg, Germany, this is another important step in strengthening our 3D business,” explained Hammes.
Innofil3D will continue its current business activities and will also become a key development and production platform for filaments. “Innofil3D’s well-filled product pipeline in combination with BASF’s plans to develop high-performance filaments will form an important foundation of BASF’s solutions for layered 3D printing,” said Hammes. The experienced and successful Innofil3D team will further strengthen the BASF 3D Printing Solutions team.
“We are very happy to be part of BASF. One of the first immediate advantages is that this will accelerate the further development of the newest filament technologies, making us even better able to help our customers be successful now and in the future,” explained Jeroen Wiggers, Managing Director of Innofil3D.
