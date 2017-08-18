© osram Components | August 18, 2017
Osram Opto selected Aixtron’s AIX 2800G4-TM system
Osram Opto Semiconductors has purchased an AIX 2800G4-TM Planetary system for the manufacturing of mainly infrared-based high power lasers and LEDs based on gallium arsenide (GaAs).
Reaching that important milestone, Aixtron supports the capacity expansion at the supplier of optoelectronic semiconductors to be used in an increasing number of applications, especially in the automotive and communication sector. The tool features an 8x6-inch configuration and was commissioned in Q2/2017.
“We are very pleased that Osram Opto Semiconductors has selected our AIX 2800G4-TM platform for the production of high power laser and infrared LED devices. Their trust in our AIX 2800G4-TM system confirms our strategy to focus on solutions for the most demanding applications, where superior process performance is mandatory to meet our customer’s requirements. Following the recent qualification of our AIX G5 C platform and achieving this key milestone also with the AIX 2800G4-TM, we are looking forward to further deepen our partnership with one of the most innovative semiconductor manufacturers worldwide”, explains Dr. Frank Schulte, Vice President Aixtron Europe.
