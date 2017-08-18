In-Circuit Debugger (ICD) with unparalleled speed and flexibility

© Microchip

Microchip announces the MPLAB® ICD 4, an in-circuit programming and debugging development tool for Microchip’s PIC® microcontroller and dsPIC® digital signal controller portfolios.

Key Facts:

MPLAB® ICD 4 features a faster processor and increased RAM

Achieves up to twice the speed of the previous generation ICD

Offers a wider voltage range of 1.20 to 5.5V and increased flexibility

Supports all PIC® MCUs and dsPIC® digital signal controllers via MPLAB X IDE

The tool offers the following features:

A wider target voltage range, from 1.20 to 5.5 V

An optional 1 Amp of power (using an external power supply)

Selectable pull-up/pull-down option to the target interface

Configurable interface speed for optimised programming and debugging

Intelligent, robust interface with fault detection and immunity

JTAG debugging capability

The MPLAB ICD 4 includes all the features of the popular MPLAB ICD 3 debugger while adding increased speed through a faster processor and increased RAM.The MPLAB ICD 4’s significant improvement in speed is accomplished through a 32-bit MCU running at 300 MHz. Faster processing, together with an increased buffer memory of 2 MB, results in a product that is up to twice as fast as its predecessor.The puck-shaped MPLAB ICD 4 is housed in a durable, black case with a brushed aluminum top and is accented with an LED light strip to indicate debugging status.Microchip’s MPLAB ICD 4 is easy to use and supports all PIC microcontrollers and dsPIC digital signal controllers in Microchip’s portfolio through the MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment (IDE). This simplifies the design process for customers when they choose to migrate from one PIC MCU to another to meet the needs of their application.The MPLAB ICD 4 (DV164045) is available today priced at USD 249.95.For more information, visit Microchip’s Web site at: www.microchip.com/ICD4