© Cobham Products | August 17, 2017
Cobham adds Kenwood NX-5000 radios to its auto-test library
Cobham announced that fully automated test and alignment capabilities for Kenwood NX-5000 portable and mobile radios are now available on the Cobham 3920B Radio Test Platform.
This is a product release announcement by Cobham. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
This option includes Auto-Test functionality for both the Kenwood NX-5000 Series and the TK-5X30 Series of radios without the need for user interaction.
“With a proven track record for speed and accuracy, the 3920B provides repeatable and highly accurate test and alignment to manufacturer-recommended specifications and to industry standards,” said Lyndon Zielke, Sr Product Marketing Engineer. “This ensures proper interoperability and a uniform standard of performance within the radio’s network technology.
Price and Availability
The Kenwood NX-5000 Auto-Test Software (Option 640) will be available 1 October 2017, and can be ordered by contacting the Cobham AvComm sales team. This software option, like all options for the 3920B, is field upgradeable and uses precision instrumentation within the 3920B. For more information about pricing, contact your local Cobham AvComm sales office by calling Cobham AvComm Sales at (800) 835-2352 or emailing avcomm.techsales@cobham.com.
“With a proven track record for speed and accuracy, the 3920B provides repeatable and highly accurate test and alignment to manufacturer-recommended specifications and to industry standards,” said Lyndon Zielke, Sr Product Marketing Engineer. “This ensures proper interoperability and a uniform standard of performance within the radio’s network technology.
Price and Availability
The Kenwood NX-5000 Auto-Test Software (Option 640) will be available 1 October 2017, and can be ordered by contacting the Cobham AvComm sales team. This software option, like all options for the 3920B, is field upgradeable and uses precision instrumentation within the 3920B. For more information about pricing, contact your local Cobham AvComm sales office by calling Cobham AvComm Sales at (800) 835-2352 or emailing avcomm.techsales@cobham.com.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments