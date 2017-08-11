© trueffelpix dreamstime.com Components | August 11, 2017
STG Aerospace increasing investment and capabilities in R&D
Aircraft cabin lighting specialist, STG Aerospace is increasing its capability to meet future demand for its aircraft photoluminescent floor path marking, emergency and informational signage and LED mood lighting products.
This is very much driven by the company’s commitment to R&D at its Innovation & Engineering Centre in Cwmbran, Wales.
Nigel Duncan, CEO of STG Aerospace noted: “Our investment in R&D and Innovation has placed us at the forefront of research into the impact that lighting has on airline passengers, both physiologically and psychologically. It is central to our cabin lighting product development philosophy and key to the success of the company. That’s why we’re continuing to invest in the expertise of our team.”
Newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Grant Bennett, who has overall responsibility not just for STG Aerospace’s Operations and Engineering functions, but also for the Supply Chain team, commented: “With my 20 years plus management experience and lean manufacturing expertise, I am looking forward to the imminent challenge of ensuring the seamless integration of all our operational functions as the company expands and develops.”
New Senior Marketing Manager, Caroline Easton, will be working on advancing the company’s global market position in LED and photoluminescent lighting. Caroline previously worked in retail commercial LED lighting and is looking forward to applying her experience and expertise to LED cabin lighting:
“I am passionate about the positive impacts light can have on people. Enhancing experiences, changing moods, creating theatre to performing essential functions. At STG Aerospace, I’m surrounded by likeminded professionals – and share a passion and desire to innovate with aviation in mind.”
Grant Bennett concluded: “STG Aerospace now has the right people in place in every department and I would say we have got the right team – an amazing innovative collective group to take the company forward to become a dominant world leader in aircraft cabin lighting solutions.”
Nigel Duncan, CEO of STG Aerospace noted: “Our investment in R&D and Innovation has placed us at the forefront of research into the impact that lighting has on airline passengers, both physiologically and psychologically. It is central to our cabin lighting product development philosophy and key to the success of the company. That’s why we’re continuing to invest in the expertise of our team.”
Newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Grant Bennett, who has overall responsibility not just for STG Aerospace’s Operations and Engineering functions, but also for the Supply Chain team, commented: “With my 20 years plus management experience and lean manufacturing expertise, I am looking forward to the imminent challenge of ensuring the seamless integration of all our operational functions as the company expands and develops.”
New Senior Marketing Manager, Caroline Easton, will be working on advancing the company’s global market position in LED and photoluminescent lighting. Caroline previously worked in retail commercial LED lighting and is looking forward to applying her experience and expertise to LED cabin lighting:
“I am passionate about the positive impacts light can have on people. Enhancing experiences, changing moods, creating theatre to performing essential functions. At STG Aerospace, I’m surrounded by likeminded professionals – and share a passion and desire to innovate with aviation in mind.”
Grant Bennett concluded: “STG Aerospace now has the right people in place in every department and I would say we have got the right team – an amazing innovative collective group to take the company forward to become a dominant world leader in aircraft cabin lighting solutions.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments