August 08, 2017
Bittium Wireless and Finnish Defence Forces signs letter of Intent
Bittium Wireless, a subsidiary of Bittium Corporation, and the Finnish Defence Forces have signed a Letter of Intent concerning the purchase of new software defined radio (SDR) based tactical radios and the preparations of the purchase.
The Letter of Intent encompasses products belonging to the new Bittium Tough SDR product family: tactical handheld radio Bittium Tough SDR Handheld and tactical vehicular radio Bittium Tough SDR Vehicular.
The products are intended for renewing the Finnish Defence Forces’ existing stock of field radios with modern, SDR based broadband data transfer radios to support the reformed combat doctrine. The tactical radios are compatible with Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) SDR based system already used by the Finnish Defence Forces.
According to the Letter of Intent, Bittium will develop the products with their own R&D investments and the Finnish Defence Forces will support the development work by ensuring that the products are suitable for their purposes and by making preparations for the purchase of the products.
The Letter of Intent does not bind the parties into making a purchase agreement. Making the purchase agreement requires that the Finnish Ministry of Defence first authorizes the purchase, based on which Bittium and the Finnish Defence Forces would then make a separate purchase agreement. If materialized in full, the total value of the purchase agreement would be approximately EUR 130 million distributed over about 10 years.
