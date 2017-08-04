© TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity launches DiBO+ Industrial electric vehicle charging cable assembly

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has introduced the next generation of DiBO type 1 electric vehicle (EV) charging cable assemblies.

This is a product release announcement by TE Connectivity. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The new, enhanced design, called DiBO+, retains the same ergonomic, sleek, low-profile design features of the previous model, but now incorporates a high flex cable approved for UL62 requirements.



“The new design incorporates a high flex cable for superior flex life, maximum reliability and functionality for every movement, while the ergonomically smaller handle makes it easier to fit security enclosures,” said Zachary Galbraith, product manager cable assemblies for TE.



TE’s new DiBO+ EV charging cable assemblies are feature-rich and ideally suited for EV charging stations. The assemblies have high mating cycle capability, with testing completed to 10,000 mating cycles. The product meets the SAE J1772 specifications and is UL recognized per UL 2251. Additionally, the cable itself meets UL62 cold impact requirements and is RoHS compliant, while still maintaining flexibility. The contact assemblies are sealed with a liquid silicon rubber to prevent against corrosion and moisture inside the connector body. Designed with the end user in mind, the materials used provide a crush-resistant connector body, meet outdoor classification F1 (UL) and are resistant to common automotive fluids.



With DiBO+, TE offers a cost-competitive solution with four-week lead time for standard product requests. Custom configurations to cable end terminations for customer-specific installations are available, subject to minimum volume requirements. In conjunction with the DiBO+, electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) partners can order complete internal wiring harness solutions from TE’s world-class facilities or collaborate with TE engineers to create their own integrated solution.



“With over 75 years of experience, TE’s core competencies in connectivity and cable assembly manufacturing enable us to provide customers with market-leading EV charging solutions that are safe and reliable for customers’ automotive applications,” added Galbraith.



For full product details, please visit www.te.com/usa-en/products/cable-assemblies/intersection/ev-charging-type-1.html.



DiBO+, TE, TE Connectivity and the TE connectivity (logo) are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.