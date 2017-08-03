© businesswire

Toshiba with unilateral investment in Yokkaichi

Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) will unilaterally invest in manufacturing equipment for the Fab 6 clean room at Yokkaichi Operations.

Toshiba negotiated with SanDisk on a joint investment in the manufacturing equipment, but - apparently - failed to reach an agreement. Accordingly, TMC will move forward with a unilateral investment in Phase-1 of Fab 6 that will equip the clean room to handle TMC’s next-generation 96-layer BiCS FLASH memory.



TMC will invest approximately JPY 195 billion (EUR 1.5 billion) in Fab 6 in FY2017, covering the installation of manufacturing equipment for 96-layer BiCS FLASH memory in the Phase-1 clean room, and the construction of Phase-2. TMC calculates that proceeding unilaterally with the installation of manufacturing equipment in Fab 6 will require it to increase its funding by JPY 15 billion (EUR 114 million) against its initial estimate. Installation is expected to begin as early as December, 2017.



Demand for TMC’s next generation BiCS memory devices is expected to increase significantly due to growing demand for enterprise SSDs in datacenters, SSDs for PCs, and memory for smartphones; TMC expects this strong market growth to continue in 2018. TMC’s investment timing will position it to capture this growth and to expand its business. TMC intends to increase the output of 3D NAND at Yokkaichi to approximately 90 percent of its capacity in FY2018, and will continue to make timely investments to expand operations.