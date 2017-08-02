© vladek dreamstime.com

CommScope completes acquisition of Cable Exchange

CommScope has completed its acquisition of Cable Exchange, a privately-held, quick-turn supplier of fiber optic and copper assemblies for data, voice and video communications.

Cable Exchange, based in Santa Ana, Calif., manufactures a variety of fiber optic and copper cables, trunks and related products used in high-capacity data centres and other business enterprise applications. The company, founded in 1986, specialises in quick-turn delivery of its infrastructure products to customers from its two U.S. manufacturing centres located in Santa Ana, Calif. and Pineville, NC.



The leadership team and employees of Cable Exchange are joining CommScope and will operate as a stand-alone business within CommScope’s Connectivity Solutions segment.



“We welcome the Cable Exchange team to CommScope,” said Eddie Edwards, president and chief executive officer, CommScope. “As a respected provider of critical network infrastructure with strong customer relationships, Cable Exchange will further expand our capabilities in the data center market. They are a great match for CommScope and we believe Cable Exchange’s leadership in the attractive quick-turn industry will complement our efforts in addressing this important market opportunity.”