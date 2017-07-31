© PiezoMotor Products | July 31, 2017
PiezoMotor launches new compact and strong precision motor
PiezoMotor Uppsala AB (publ) (“PiezoMotor”), a leading provider of pioneering micro motors, is proud to announce the release of a new direct drive linear motor with integrated encoder – Piezo LEGS Linear 6N, also called LL06.
This is a product release announcement by PiezoMotor. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
PiezoMotor has developed the next generation of its classic Piezo LEGS. The motor has undergone major redesign and repackaging, with the same piezo ceramic actuators at its core as the predecessor LL10. The basic performance characteristics are therefore unchanged, but now with a slimmer design and options for guides that steer the drive rod, and an integrated high-resolution optical encoder.
“The LL06 represents a milestone for PiezoMotor – a new motor generation which is designed to meet customer demand for compact size and integration of a high-resolution position sensor, and competitive in price so that it can replace conventional stepper motor and lead screw assemblies in many OEM applications”, says Johan Westermark, CEO of PiezoMotor.
The slimmer basic design allows for integration in even tighter spaces. Non-encoder version motors can be stacked with a center-to-center distance of only 7 mm. Weight has also been reduced by 30 % with a total weight of only 16 grams (including guides and encoder). Plastic guides to steer the drive rod improve the repeatability of the motor and make integration into customers’ systems easier. The integrated incremental position sensor with 1.25 µm resolution enables closed loop control saving valuable space as there is no need for bulky external encoder systems.
Piezo LEGS linear motors are designed for a large range of OEM applications with focus on precise positioning. The direct drive principle of these motors ensures motion without mechanical play or backlash. Submicrometer movement down to nanometer level can be achieved with a compact and strong motor. Piezo LEGS motors can in many cases replace conventional stepper motor assemblies when there is need for better resolution, smoother linear movement or only to save valuable installation space.
Motors based on Piezo LEGS technology are ideally suited for move and hold applications since they are stiff by design and do not consume any power when in hold position. The drive technology is direct, meaning no gears or lead screws are needed to create linear motion. Speed ranges from nanometers per second to millimeters per second, and can be seamlessly controlled in the whole dynamic range.
“The LL06 represents a milestone for PiezoMotor – a new motor generation which is designed to meet customer demand for compact size and integration of a high-resolution position sensor, and competitive in price so that it can replace conventional stepper motor and lead screw assemblies in many OEM applications”, says Johan Westermark, CEO of PiezoMotor.
The slimmer basic design allows for integration in even tighter spaces. Non-encoder version motors can be stacked with a center-to-center distance of only 7 mm. Weight has also been reduced by 30 % with a total weight of only 16 grams (including guides and encoder). Plastic guides to steer the drive rod improve the repeatability of the motor and make integration into customers’ systems easier. The integrated incremental position sensor with 1.25 µm resolution enables closed loop control saving valuable space as there is no need for bulky external encoder systems.
Piezo LEGS linear motors are designed for a large range of OEM applications with focus on precise positioning. The direct drive principle of these motors ensures motion without mechanical play or backlash. Submicrometer movement down to nanometer level can be achieved with a compact and strong motor. Piezo LEGS motors can in many cases replace conventional stepper motor assemblies when there is need for better resolution, smoother linear movement or only to save valuable installation space.
Motors based on Piezo LEGS technology are ideally suited for move and hold applications since they are stiff by design and do not consume any power when in hold position. The drive technology is direct, meaning no gears or lead screws are needed to create linear motion. Speed ranges from nanometers per second to millimeters per second, and can be seamlessly controlled in the whole dynamic range.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments