© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Phoenix Contact closes investment in wireless charging system

Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures has completed an investment in Blue Inductive. The German high-tech startup offers efficient wireless power systems for industrial applications.

With the first funding round Blue Inductive is well positioned to execute its go-to-market strategy and achieve key technical and commercial milestones. “We are delighted to have Phoenix Contact as a strong partner and investor for Blue Inductive, that fosters the success of our company not only financially, but also with industry expertise and access to the know-how of a well-established supplier of industrial components”, says Johannes Mayer, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Blue Inductive.



The series seed investment was led by a consortium of four institutional investors: Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures, High-Tech Gruenderfonds, MBG Mittelstaendische Beteiligungsgesellschaft Baden-Wuerttemberg and VC Fonds Baden-Wuerttemberg. Furthermore, the round was joined by a Business Angel as well as the four founders.



“The market potential for inductive charging technologies is huge. Especially for industrial applications, there have been several technological barriers in the past. That impeded a rapid adoption of this technology. Blue Inductive technology opens new possibilities for a growing market acceptance, especially in robotic segments. By the means of the technological approach the company offers high efficiency and new automation solutions”, stated Marcus Boeker, Managing Director of Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures.



Founded in 2016 by former scientists of Fraunhofer Institute ISE in Freiburg, the team of Blue Inductive develops wireless charging systems for industrial applications like mobile robots, automated guides vehicles or electric forklifts. The technology matches the main requirements of industrial applications. It is based on the principle of magnetic induction and includes several innovations of circuit topology, control strategy and coil design. The etaLink technology allows super-fast charging with high power and efficiency with compact, lightweight and bi-directional hardware. The company is expected to launch its first commercial product in the short-term and is currently cooperating with renowned OEM.