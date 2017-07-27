© framos Components | July 27, 2017
Framos and Pyxalis expand cooperation to global
Image sensor distributor Framos and Pyxalis have extended their collaboration. This partnership provides Framos partners with fully customized, high performance sensors, including sensor specification elaboration support, sensor architecture, design, prototyping, validation, industrialization and manufacturing.
Image sensor technology is a highly-developed field where a great number of manufacturers provide the market with thousands of sensor varieties for most off-the-shelf applications. However, for high performance systems in the fields of Automotive, Consumer, Medical and Security, sometimes a custom design is required. Pyxalis, having already created custom sensors in these industries, may present an alternative to currently established sensors with capabilities in time of flight, super low noise pixels, processor based SOCs and very-high-speed, or high dynamic architectures, a press release reads.
Sebastien Dignard, President of Framos Technologies Inc., expresses the importance of the cooperation with custom sensor specialist Pyxalis: “In this day and age, as technology is rapidly changing in the sensor space, we are happy to partner with Pyxalis to offer our customers more options to suit their sensor needs. Our business innovation and coverage make this agreement a great complement to the Framos portfolio to support our customers along the complete imaging value chain from now, as well as customized sensors to complete systems.”
“We’re delighted to work with Framos Technologies in Europe and North America. As a 7-year-old company supplying custom image sensors, we’ve built successful partnerships with customers in many applications from niche markets (aerospace, scientific, defense) to medium volume (industrial, medical) and consumer markets (biometrics, automotive). Thanks to this cooperation with Framos, it is now time to reach a larger market and to provide our capabilities and technologies to a greater number of customers.” says Philippe Rommeveaux, Pyxalis’s President and CEO.
