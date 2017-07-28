© maxim integrated Products | July 28, 2017
Maxim's transceiver adopted by Omron for IO-link sensor applications
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. announced that its MAX14827A dual IO-Link® transceiver has been adopted by Omron Corporation.
This is a product release announcement by Maxim Integrated. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The high-performing device from Maxim, which utilizes IO-Link sensors to reduce maintenance and increase uptime, provides continuous diagnostics and monitoring at Omron's customers' production sites. It dissipates > 50% less heat than other solutions and is the smallest solution available.
IO-Link, a standardized IO technology which has rapidly been adopted in Europe, is now tracking on the same growth curve in the Japan market. It has recently been attracting attention as a technology to realize smart factory applications by seamlessly connecting facilities with various plant sensors through digital communications. Recognizing the importance of IO-Link, Maxim has developed a variety of products using IO-Link technology, including products like the MAX14827A IO-Link dual-channel transceiver in new Industry 4.0 applications.
Omron is expanding its IO-Link sensor series primarily in photoelectric and proximity sensors. Equipped with an individual identification confirmation feature and unique ability to detect abnormalities and monitor situations, Omron’s IO-Link sensors deliver solutions that shorten downtime, lower frequency of sudden failures, and increase efficiency in changing arrangements. This enables smarter production facilities by collecting critical data for stable facility operations, with PLCs and other superior controllers, via EtherCAT through a master unit.
IO-Link Overview
IO-Link is the first standardized IO technology worldwide (IEC 61131-9) for communication with sensors and actuators. The powerful point-to-point communication is based on the long established 3-wire sensor and actuator connection using existing cables.
IO-Link, a standardized IO technology which has rapidly been adopted in Europe, is now tracking on the same growth curve in the Japan market. It has recently been attracting attention as a technology to realize smart factory applications by seamlessly connecting facilities with various plant sensors through digital communications. Recognizing the importance of IO-Link, Maxim has developed a variety of products using IO-Link technology, including products like the MAX14827A IO-Link dual-channel transceiver in new Industry 4.0 applications.
Omron is expanding its IO-Link sensor series primarily in photoelectric and proximity sensors. Equipped with an individual identification confirmation feature and unique ability to detect abnormalities and monitor situations, Omron’s IO-Link sensors deliver solutions that shorten downtime, lower frequency of sudden failures, and increase efficiency in changing arrangements. This enables smarter production facilities by collecting critical data for stable facility operations, with PLCs and other superior controllers, via EtherCAT through a master unit.
IO-Link Overview
IO-Link is the first standardized IO technology worldwide (IEC 61131-9) for communication with sensors and actuators. The powerful point-to-point communication is based on the long established 3-wire sensor and actuator connection using existing cables.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments