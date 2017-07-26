© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Dais to supply The Haier Group

Dais Analytic, a commercial nanotechnology materials and products company, has entered into a multi-year, exclusive license arrangement to provide its Aqualyte nanomaterial to the Haier Group for use in select products.

The Haier Group will incorporate Aqualyte as a component in select Haier products.



"Collectively, this is an exciting event for Dais, Haier, and Haier's customers. The Haier Group will use the features of Aqualyte to differentiate potentially millions of units of a key Haier product by providing more benefit to the consumer while at the same time making a significant statement about the environmental friendliness of ubiquitous appliance(s). Dais continues to accelerate selling Aqualyte materials to address market needs for clean technology products," said Dais's President and CEO Tim Tangredi.