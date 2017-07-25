© alphaspirit dreamstime.com Components | July 25, 2017
Synectics wins European contract for Train-to-Ground ‘Passenger Help’ solution
Synectics is to develop a train-to-ground solution that will enable a European rapid transit operator to receive, manage and respond to on-vehicle passenger help requests remotely, from a central command center.
Using Synectics’ Synergy command and control platform to integrate the communications data, authorized personnel based at a central command center are alerted when an on-vehicle help button is triggered. From the Synergy platform, the operative can then liaise directly with the passenger and implement any further reactive protocols required.
David Aindow, Synectics’ Product and Technology Director, explained: “As soon as a passenger presses the help point button, personnel at the command center are immediately notified of the event. They are presented with vital on-screen data including the train’s identification, current location shown on a live map using GPS data, and route details.
“Using integrated VoIP software, they can have a two-way conversation with the passenger to determine and hopefully resolve the issue. If necessary any further responsive action using Synergy, for example issuing instructions to the driver or alerting transport police to an evolving situation can be implemented.”
The new solution will replace the operator’s existing solution which directs passenger help requests directly to the driver.
Jürgen Fuchs, Director Strategic Projects commented: “Most passenger help requests relate to service provision queries or general journey information ‒ inquiries the driver is not always best placed to answer. This new system ensures passengers that need help are immediately connected with the best source of information, namely personnel who have an overarching view of the network. As well as improving customer service provision, taking the burden of response away from drivers also means they are not distracted from their ultimate responsibility, to ensure passengers arrive at their destination safely and on time.”
The new solution for managing passenger help events will be rolled out across the fleet from September 2017.
David Aindow, Synectics’ Product and Technology Director, explained: “As soon as a passenger presses the help point button, personnel at the command center are immediately notified of the event. They are presented with vital on-screen data including the train’s identification, current location shown on a live map using GPS data, and route details.
“Using integrated VoIP software, they can have a two-way conversation with the passenger to determine and hopefully resolve the issue. If necessary any further responsive action using Synergy, for example issuing instructions to the driver or alerting transport police to an evolving situation can be implemented.”
The new solution will replace the operator’s existing solution which directs passenger help requests directly to the driver.
Jürgen Fuchs, Director Strategic Projects commented: “Most passenger help requests relate to service provision queries or general journey information ‒ inquiries the driver is not always best placed to answer. This new system ensures passengers that need help are immediately connected with the best source of information, namely personnel who have an overarching view of the network. As well as improving customer service provision, taking the burden of response away from drivers also means they are not distracted from their ultimate responsibility, to ensure passengers arrive at their destination safely and on time.”
The new solution for managing passenger help events will be rolled out across the fleet from September 2017.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments