Synectics wins European contract for Train-to-Ground ‘Passenger Help’ solution

Synectics is to develop a train-to-ground solution that will enable a European rapid transit operator to receive, manage and respond to on-vehicle passenger help requests remotely, from a central command center.

Using Synectics’ Synergy command and control platform to integrate the communications data, authorized personnel based at a central command center are alerted when an on-vehicle help button is triggered. From the Synergy platform, the operative can then liaise directly with the passenger and implement any further reactive protocols required.



David Aindow, Synectics’ Product and Technology Director, explained: “As soon as a passenger presses the help point button, personnel at the command center are immediately notified of the event. They are presented with vital on-screen data including the train’s identification, current location shown on a live map using GPS data, and route details.



“Using integrated VoIP software, they can have a two-way conversation with the passenger to determine and hopefully resolve the issue. If necessary any further responsive action using Synergy, for example issuing instructions to the driver or alerting transport police to an evolving situation can be implemented.”



The new solution will replace the operator’s existing solution which directs passenger help requests directly to the driver.



Jürgen Fuchs, Director Strategic Projects commented: “Most passenger help requests relate to service provision queries or general journey information ‒ inquiries the driver is not always best placed to answer. This new system ensures passengers that need help are immediately connected with the best source of information, namely personnel who have an overarching view of the network. As well as improving customer service provision, taking the burden of response away from drivers also means they are not distracted from their ultimate responsibility, to ensure passengers arrive at their destination safely and on time.”



The new solution for managing passenger help events will be rolled out across the fleet from September 2017.