Ecovacs Robotics signs distribution agreement with EET Europarts

As of July 1, 2017, EET Europarts has been appointed Nordic distributor for Ecovacs Robotics, a manufacturer of Vacuum- and Windows robots.

Group CEO John Thomas, EET Group, says: "In the SDA market vacuum robots are a fast growing product group. In fact, the convenience afforded by the cordless and rechargeable vacuum models shows strong growth in all regions, and therefore we are very excited about the cooperation with Ecovacs. Furthermore, half of the products in the Ecovacs lineup are WiFi/Smartphone Controlled and use an App to control them. This makes the Ecovac assortment a perfect match for our Smart Home business, which is an important part of our growth strategy in the coming years."



The distribution agreement includes distribution rights for the complete Ecovacs product portfolio in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland.



General Manager at Ecovacs Europe GmbH, Andreas Wahlich says: ”Ecovacs is delighted to partner EET Europarts to further expand business across the Nordic region. All Ecovacs products boast a unique competitive edge and now carry features that take home robotics to a new level. In the German market (largest market in Europe for Robotic cleaners) Ecovacs have risen to clear number two and currently hold a 26% market share (Source GFK may 17). Ecovacs would like to take this opportunity to extend a warm welcome to all new Nordic retail partners and asks them all to ´Live Smart. Enjoy Life´.”