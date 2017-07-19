Littelfuse raises guidance for second quarter

© begemot 30 dreamstime.com

Littelfuse, Inc. has revised guidance for the second quarter of 2017 upward.

Sales for the second quarter are now expected to be in the range of USD 312 to 314 million, compared to previous guidance of USD 301 to 311 million.

GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance range for the second quarter is expected to be USD 2.09 to 2.13.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance range for the second quarter is now expected to be USD 2.08 to 2.12, compared to previous guidance of USD 1.83 to 1.97.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes expenses relating to integration of acquisitions and non-operating foreign exchange gains and losses.

The revised second quarter guidance is primarily due to stronger demand exceeding the forecast across the electronics segment and a lower adjusted effective tax rate for the second quarter, due to a discrete tax benefit resulting from the new stock compensation accounting guidance.