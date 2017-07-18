© TomTec

Philips acquires imaging software company TomTec

Royal Philips has signed an agreement to acquire TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH, a provider of intelligent image analysis software, especially for diagnostic ultrasound.

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, TomTec "will strengthen Philips’ leadership position in cardiac ultrasound, and support the company’s further expansion in other clinical areas, such as obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN)". Completion of the transaction is expected immediately. Financial details were not disclosed.



“We are committed to providing ultrasound solutions that combine superb image quality with advanced analytics to drive efficiency and reproducibility, while reducing costs for our customers,’’ said Vitor Rocha, Business Leader Ultrasound Business Group at Philips. “The acquisition of TomTec brings a strong team and new assets that are strategically valuable to Philips and will enable us to accelerate growth in our cardiac ultrasound and OB/GYN portfolios.”



Founded in 1990, TomTec has a global presence with offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Upon completion of the transaction, the business and its over 100 employees will be part of the Philips’ Ultrasound Business Group.