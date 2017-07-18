© evertiq

RFMW Ltd. and RN2 Technologies sign distribution agreement

RFMW Ltd. and RN2 Technologies Co., Ltd., South Korea have announced a distribution agreement effective May 23, 2017.

Under the agreement, RFMW is franchised to market and sell the RN2 product offering in the Americas.



Hyojong Lee, CEO at RN2 Technologies stated, “We anticipate increased business and growth in the Americas with the help of RFMW’s component engineering, product management and sales capabilities. Their resources, experience, and extensive market knowledge will expand our business over the full range of their customer base.”



According to Steve Takaki, Executive Vice President of RFMW Ltd., “The RN2 product lines are ideally suited to our ongoing focus on RF power products. Transmitter power amplifiers are well served by these devices and RN2 continues to innovate with broadband, hybrid couplers complementary to GaN transistors. Their surface mount delay lines support DPD designs. Teaming with RN2 allows RFMW to offer additional content for existing designs and open doors for new design opportunities.”