Princeton Optronics – now in the hands of ams

Sensor solution supplier ams has completed the acquisition of Princeton Optronics, Inc.

It was back in March this year that ams announced that the company had signed an agreement to acquire Princeton Optronics, a provider of high performance Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs). And as of now, the company is in the hands of ams.



VCSELs are specifically gaining traction in optical sensor solutions for consumer 3D imaging, future autonomous driving applications and the Human Machine Interface (HMI).