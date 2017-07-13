© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Osram in talks with Continental regarding JV

Osram Licht AG confirms that its has held negotiations with Continental AG regarding the formation of a joint venture for intelligent lighting solutions in the automotive segment.

The company has issued the following statement due to certain media speculations:



“Osram Licht AG has been engaged in negotiations with Continental AG regarding a potential formation of a joint venture for intelligent lighting solutions in the automotive segment. In this context, no agreement on material commercial terms has been reached yet.”



The concerned Osram business with automotive, semiconductor-based light modules is part of its "Specialty Lighting" business unit and generated a revenue of approximately EUR 150 million in fiscal year 2016.