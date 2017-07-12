© baloncici dreamstime.com

Global Unichip opens new Korea office

Global Unichip Corp. (GUC), a fabless custom ASIC design house, has expanded its facilities in Seoul, Korea opening new offices in Seoul.

GUC required new space to enhance both technical and business customer support. The facility features a new clean room equipped to handle advanced technologies, such as TSMC's 12 nanometer and 7 nanometer processes, and an enlarged engineering space that accommodate an expanding Korea-based technology team, the company writes in a press release.



"GUC's significant investment in an enhanced Korean headquarters substantiates our strong commitment to provide the best ASIC services to the Korean market," explained Ken Chen, President of GUC. "These new facilities also highlight our capability to grow with key Korean customers as they expanded their global influence."



"Our transition to AnnJay Tower represents a major investment that shows GUC's strategic initiative to work more closely with our local customers and the Korean semiconductor community," said Lewis Chu, GUC Korea Country Manager.