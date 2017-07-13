© selenka dreamstime.com Products | July 13, 2017
Ultra-low power graphics processor for wearable applications
Toshiba Electronics Europe (TEE) announced that mass production has commenced for the latest addition to their line-up of ApP LiteTM application processors for IoT devices, including wearables.
This is a product release announcement by Toshiba. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The compact TZ1201XBG graphics processor is based on a high-performance 32-bit ARM® Cortex®-M4F processor capable operating at 96MHz (up to 120MHz with Over Drive).
Combining the ARM® core with the on-board power management gives the TZ1201XBG an ultra-low power consumption of just 70μA/MHz in active mode. With a 350mAh battery and an always-on display this enables around one month between charges in second watch applications - and two months for minute watches
Incorporating 2.2MB of embedded high-speed SRAM, an advanced LCD controller and a total of four state-of-the-art 2D graphics engines, the TZ1201XBG offers class-leading graphics performance for wearable applications. Support for HVGA (480x320) at 30fps and QVGA (320x240) displays at up to 60fps is integrated into the fully-featured processor.
Embedded 2D graphics accelerators (GFX) provide a powerful platform for alpha-blending, drawing, rotating, texturing and resizing images as well as performing on-the-fly colour conversion. The graphic accelerators together with a new optimized bus structure remove almost all of the load on the processor for graphic operations and contributes significantly to further power saving.
The high-precision analogue front-end (AFE) combines a 24-bit delta-sigma ADC, 12-bit ADC, 12-bit DAC and an LED DAC thereby supporting direct sensing. This offers significant space and power savings by enabling software filtering.
120 free GPIOs and integrated USB, UART, SPI and I2C interfaces support the use of external sensors and peripherals to monitor activity and movement.
The integrated audio interface for voice command and voice trigger processing, and the 2D graphics accelerators will contribute to bring higher levels of user experience to customers.
The stunning capabilities of the advanced TZ1201XBG graphics processor can be fully appreciated by viewing this video https://youtu.be/IyBF8wdgLNI
For further details about the TZ1201XBG graphic solutions please download the fact sheet here.
Combining the ARM® core with the on-board power management gives the TZ1201XBG an ultra-low power consumption of just 70μA/MHz in active mode. With a 350mAh battery and an always-on display this enables around one month between charges in second watch applications - and two months for minute watches
Incorporating 2.2MB of embedded high-speed SRAM, an advanced LCD controller and a total of four state-of-the-art 2D graphics engines, the TZ1201XBG offers class-leading graphics performance for wearable applications. Support for HVGA (480x320) at 30fps and QVGA (320x240) displays at up to 60fps is integrated into the fully-featured processor.
Embedded 2D graphics accelerators (GFX) provide a powerful platform for alpha-blending, drawing, rotating, texturing and resizing images as well as performing on-the-fly colour conversion. The graphic accelerators together with a new optimized bus structure remove almost all of the load on the processor for graphic operations and contributes significantly to further power saving.
The high-precision analogue front-end (AFE) combines a 24-bit delta-sigma ADC, 12-bit ADC, 12-bit DAC and an LED DAC thereby supporting direct sensing. This offers significant space and power savings by enabling software filtering.
120 free GPIOs and integrated USB, UART, SPI and I2C interfaces support the use of external sensors and peripherals to monitor activity and movement.
The integrated audio interface for voice command and voice trigger processing, and the 2D graphics accelerators will contribute to bring higher levels of user experience to customers.
The stunning capabilities of the advanced TZ1201XBG graphics processor can be fully appreciated by viewing this video https://youtu.be/IyBF8wdgLNI
For further details about the TZ1201XBG graphic solutions please download the fact sheet here.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments